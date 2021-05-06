St. Joseph's Hospital and affiliate to pay $10M to settle Medicare billing case

St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and Neurosurgical Associates Ltd. — part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health — have agreed to pay $10 million to resolve civil allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona, the Phoenix health providers improperly billed Medicare for surgeries.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges St. Joseph's and Neurosurgical Associates "billed Medicare for certain doubly and triply concurrent and overlapping surgeries, in violation of applicable regulations and reimbursement policies."

Dr. Bruce P. Kingsley , an anesthesiologist, had filed a qui tam, or whistleblower, lawsuit in June 2018 in the case, which allows private citizens to bring civil action on behalf of the U.S. and share in any recovery obtained.

