SRP wants to expand natural gas capacity at Coolidge plant

COOLIDGE, AZ — The Salt River Project (SRP) announced it is seeking approval to expand its natural gas capacity at its Coolidge Generating Station in Pinal County south of Phoenix.

The nonprofit utility said it is asking the SRP Board for the go-ahead to add 820 megawatts produced by 16 natural gas turbines that are able to ramp up to full production within 10 minutes.

SRP purchased the Coolidge Generating Station from TransCanada in 2019.

SRP, which serves more than a million customers, cited the growing energy need spurred by rapid growth in and around the Valley, and said the added capacity — enough to power about 150,000 homes during times of high demand — will help during periods of peak energy usage.

