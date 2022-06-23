Sprouts to sponsor college women athletes and Big-12, Pac-12 conferences

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., a specialty grocery chain headquartered in Phoenix, has made a commitment to women’s sports through partnerships with conferences and individual athlete sponsorships.

Sprouts, which made the announcement June 21 with former college softball athlete Jennie Finch, will partner with the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences and sponsor universities and 50 female athletes from across the country with Name, Image and Likeness deals.

The sponsorships, which include Arizona universities and athletes, will be announced sporadically as contracts are finalized. Individual athletes are expected to announce their sponsorships through social media this week.

Sponsored athletes will advertise Sprouts from a nutritional standpoint, said Sprouts sponsorships and partnerships marketing manager Caty Strawther, by talking about how Sprouts is helping them with their nutrition, dietary restrictions and vitamin supplements from games to recovery to practice.

