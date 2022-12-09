Sprouts hires new marketing chief as CEO looks to revamp strategy, spend more

PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) has brought in a former Auntie Anne’s executive to revamp and strengthen the Phoenix-based specialty grocer’s marketing efforts.

Sprouts announced Thursday it hired Alisa Gmelich as its new senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Gmelich started on Dec. 5, and she reports directly to Nick Konat, Sprouts’ president and chief operating officer. Gmelich will be one of three women on Sprouts’ 12-person leadership team.

“Her experience in building brands and growing customer engagement will be instrumental in shaping Sprouts’ marketing strategy to support our expansion and deepen loyalty with our customers,” Konat said in a statement.

Since 2020, Gmelich served as the chief brand officer at Auntie Anne’s, a franchised pretzel shop mostly found in shopping malls. Before that, she held senior leadership roles at IHOP and Burger King.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.