Sprouts Farmers Market plans first Fountain Hills store amid Valley expansion

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM), the Phoenix-based specialty grocery chain, has submitted plans to open yet another new store in the Valley.

Fountain Hills announced that Sprouts will open its first location in the town at the Four Peaks Plaza Shopping Center, at the southwest corner of Shea and Saguaro Blvds.

Sprouts has submitted plans for a proposed 23,024 square-foot store in the shopping center, which is owned by developer Sandor and is already home to national chains like Target, Bealls Outlet and Dollar Tree.

