Sprouts extends partnership with Press Coffee in four Scottsdale stores

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Following a successful pilot store in Phoenix, Sprouts Farmers Market and Press Coffee – both Phoenix-based companies – announced Thursday they will be extending the partnership with Press opening locations in four more grocery stores in the next four months.

All four of the Sprouts locations that will feature a Press Coffee store inside will be in Scottsdale. The initial Sprouts-Press partnership location is in Phoenix at the corner of Osborn and Seventh Ave.

On Nov. 17, Press will start operating at the Sprouts location at 8787 N. Scottsdale Road. Then in December, Press will open inside Sprouts stores at 23269 N. Scottsdale Road and at 9301 E. Shea Blvd. In February 2024, Press will start making coffee in the Sprouts store at 4402 N. Miller Road in Scottsdale.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.