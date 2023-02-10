Sports now a huge driver of Arizona's economy, report says

PHOENIX — It is common to hear the owners and executives of Arizona professional sports teams refer to themselves as “economic engines” but a new study backs what they have been preaching.

A recent report by the non-partisan Common Sense Institute found that $24.1 billion was added to the state’s gross domestic product in 2022 by the sports and tourism sector. It also impacts hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The report found that sports and sports-related tourism accounted for 11% of Arizona’s workforce and 6.4% of its total economic activity in 2022. What's more, the study by the Phoenix-based Common Sense Institute expects the industry to grow over the next several years.

For several reasons, Arizona is a major tourism destination, which also makes it a sporting destination. The report from CSI shows that sports and tourism go hand in hand in the state's economy.

