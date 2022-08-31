Sports betting slows over the summer in Arizona

PHOENIX — Sportsbooks in Arizona saw the amount wagered drop to one of the lowest monthly totals to date in June, but the state is still one of the top betting markets in the country, according to the latest report issued by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

The state agency released event wagering data for June, which saw a total of $318.8 million wagered in Arizona. That is one of the lowest handles sportsbooks have seen in Arizona since the launch in September 2021.

June has fewer sporting events – especially those favored by gamblers – on the calendar, so it makes sense that numbers would be down.

