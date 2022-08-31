Watch Now
Sports betting slows over the summer in Arizona

Jim Poulin, Phoenix Business Journal
Caesars Sportsbook, in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, is hosting a grand opening event at its temporary sportsbook at Chase Field, the first Major League Baseball stadium where sports fans can place an in-person bet. Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall and Star of Caesars Sportsbook brand campaign J.B. Smoove show off their bets.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Aug 31, 2022
PHOENIX — Sportsbooks in Arizona saw the amount wagered drop to one of the lowest monthly totals to date in June, but the state is still one of the top betting markets in the country, according to the latest report issued by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

The state agency released event wagering data for June, which saw a total of $318.8 million wagered in Arizona. That is one of the lowest handles sportsbooks have seen in Arizona since the launch in September 2021.

June has fewer sporting events – especially those favored by gamblers – on the calendar, so it makes sense that numbers would be down.

