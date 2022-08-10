Spinato’s Pizzeria signs deal with Phoenix Suns, will open location in Footprint Center

PHOENIX — Valley-based Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen has signed a partnership agreement with the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, that will have the restaurant operating in the Footprint Center this fall.

The deal also will make Spinato’s the “official pizza” of the Suns and Mercury. Starting in the upcoming NBA season, which begins in October, Spinato’s will be the pizza concessionaire at the downtown Phoenix Footprint Center. At its space in the arena, Spinato’s will sell the Phoenix Suns' official beer, Four Peaks Sunsbru and employees will wear shirts designed by State Forty Eight.

“When we committed to this partnership, we wanted to ensure that we could bring our restaurant quality to the stands. Our family kitchen makes many of our ingredients from scratch and then hand delivers them daily to all our locations,” Ken Spinato, the company’s owner and founder, said in a statement. “We will be rolling out our fresh dough before every single event. We promised ourselves that we would not commit to this partnership unless we could meet the teams at half court.”

