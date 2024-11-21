Watch Now
Spanish developer makes US debut with upscale Scottsdale project

The project will be located near 70th Street and Goldwater Boulevard
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Adlanto, a Spanish developer, is making its U.S. debut with a $50 million upscale project in Scottsdale.

The developer, which has developed 3,500 residential units across the globe, is teaming up with Peoria-based Plaza Cos. on a 40-unit condominium project with a retail component in Old Town Scottsdale.

Situated on the southeast corner of Goldwater Boulevard and 70th Street, The Goldwater Residences will feature two- to three-bedroom units and about 7,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

Adlanto North America is the developer of record for the project, with Peoria-based Plaza Cos. serving as adviser, design and construction manager.

