Spanish developer makes US debut with upscale Scottsdale project

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Adlanto, a Spanish developer, is making its U.S. debut with a $50 million upscale project in Scottsdale.

The developer, which has developed 3,500 residential units across the globe, is teaming up with Peoria-based Plaza Cos. on a 40-unit condominium project with a retail component in Old Town Scottsdale.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Situated on the southeast corner of Goldwater Boulevard and 70th Street, The Goldwater Residences will feature two- to three-bedroom units and about 7,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

Adlanto North America is the developer of record for the project, with Peoria-based Plaza Cos. serving as adviser, design and construction manager.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.