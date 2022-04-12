Spaced out: UArizona tops out new $85M research facility in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — University of Arizona has topped out its new $85 million research building on its Tucson campus.

Expected to be completed by January 2023, the 89,000-square-foot Applied Research Building will be the future home for research furthering space exploration, advanced manufacturing and the development of imaging technology.

Designed by SmithGroup, McCarthy Building Cos. is the general contractor for the project that will include what is being touted as the largest thermal vacuum chamber at any university in the world.

This chamber is used to simulate environmental conditions in space to test balloon and satellite performance.

