Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Southern California restaurant chain The Crack Shack to make Arizona debut

First Phoenix location expected to open in early 2024
Crack Shack.jpg
Savory Restaurant Fund
Crack Shack.jpg
Posted at 8:37 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 11:37:34-04

PHOENIX — Another Southern California-based fast-casual chicken restaurant is making its first foray into Arizona.

The Crack Shack, which was founded in San Diego in 2015, is planning to open two locations in the Phoenix metro in early 2024, a representative for the chain confirmed.

The first location, at 1902 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, is a reverse build-to-suite, which means the Crack Shack is building the restaurant at the property owner’s expense, said Briana Stewart, director of marketing for Savory Restaurant Fund, a financial backer of the chain.

It's in a high-visibility location previously occupied by Brenda's Inferno sports bar, which shuttered in December 2021.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!