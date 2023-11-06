Social media giant TikTok appears to be staffing up in Scottsdale

TikTok is looking to hire employees who soon could be working out of a new office for the social media giant in Old Town Scottsdale.

TikTok Inc. leased 58,477 square feet at the Galleria Corporate Centre in Scottsdale over the summer, according to multiple brokerage services. As of Friday, TikTok's jobs board shows that the company is hiring for four roles at its Scottsdale location: a user-support lead; a user-support associate; a quality assurance analyst; and an IT support engineer, the latter of which is a site lead position.

The three-story Galleria, located at 4301 and 4343 N. Scottsdale Road, is owned and operated by Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners LLC.

A look inside Galleria on Nov. 3 showed at least one office with ongoing tenant improvements, though no TikTok signage was immediately visible.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.