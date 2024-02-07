SoCal restaurant debuts in Tempe, has big Valley growth plans

TEMPE — Eureka!, a growing Southern California restaurant brand, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The company’s founder said it is already looking at expanding throughout the Valley.

The restaurant will open in a 4,800-square-foot space with a patio in the Novus Place retail development in the larger Novus Innovation Corridor adjacent to the Tempe campus of Arizona State University.

“There's a lot of restaurants in Arizona – so you how do we stick out?” Paul Frederick, the founder of Eureka!, told the Business Journal. “A lot of times it's what we can do ourselves, but also what kind of project are we associating or aligning our brand with. That Novus project is impressive.”

Even before the Novus Place location opens, Frederick said he’s already negotiating locations for another Eureka! location in the Valley. Frederick has his eyes on the restaurant spaces in the $1 billion, 135-acre Cavasson development located on the northwest corner of Hayden Road and Loop 101 in North Scottsdale.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.