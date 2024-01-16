Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Smoke Tree Resort redevelopment clears final hurdle at Paradise Valley Town Council

Smoke Tree.jpg
Walton Global via Town of Paradise Valley documents
A conceptual rendering of the revamped Smoke Tree Resort by Walton Global in Paradise Valley. On Jan. 11, Paradise Valley Town Council approved a special-use permit to redevelop the shuttered hotel.
Smoke Tree.jpg
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 10:38:29-05

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — Paradise Valley Town Council has given the green light for a new look to a boutique hotel.

Scottsdale-based Walton Global Holdings LLC received unanimous approval Jan. 11 for a special-use permit to move forward with its redevelopment of the Smoke Tree Resort.

Walton will now move forward "as fast as possible" with the demolition of the 5-acre site on the southwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Lincoln Drive. Walton will rebuild the site into an 82-room resort that will include an on-site restaurant, cocktail bar and café as well as a spa and resort-style pool. The main building will have 77 of the hotel rooms while the other five will be in single-story casitas. Plans also call for an underground parking garage.

The Jan. 11 council meeting capped off a more than 18-month process since Walton Global acquired the land for $14 million in June 2022.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61