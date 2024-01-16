Smoke Tree Resort redevelopment clears final hurdle at Paradise Valley Town Council

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — Paradise Valley Town Council has given the green light for a new look to a boutique hotel.

Scottsdale-based Walton Global Holdings LLC received unanimous approval Jan. 11 for a special-use permit to move forward with its redevelopment of the Smoke Tree Resort.

Walton will now move forward "as fast as possible" with the demolition of the 5-acre site on the southwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Lincoln Drive. Walton will rebuild the site into an 82-room resort that will include an on-site restaurant, cocktail bar and café as well as a spa and resort-style pool. The main building will have 77 of the hotel rooms while the other five will be in single-story casitas. Plans also call for an underground parking garage.

The Jan. 11 council meeting capped off a more than 18-month process since Walton Global acquired the land for $14 million in June 2022.

