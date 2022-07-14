MESA, AZ — Mesa approved license agreements for Google Fiber and three more fiber-optic companies Monday in the city’s attempt to bridge the digital divide.

SiFi, Ubiquity, Wyyerd and Google Fiber are now authorized to begin the permitting process on installing fiber-optic networks in the City’s rights of way. The move is part of an effort to bring full fiber-optic network connectivity to Mesa and fulfill a “need for fast, reliable and affordable internet service,” the city said in an announcement.

Google Fiber announced it will bring its gigabit speed, fiber-to-the home internet network to Mesa on July 1 [bizjournals.com], making Mesa the first city in Arizona with Google Fiber.

At the time of the announcement, Google Fiber and New Jersey-based SiFi Networks were on the agenda for Mesa City Council. By Monday night, Ubiquity and Wyyerd joined the fold, resulting in four approved license agreements.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.