MESA, AZ — Mesa approved license agreements for Google Fiber and three more fiber-optic companies Monday in the city’s attempt to bridge the digital divide.
SiFi, Ubiquity, Wyyerd and Google Fiber are now authorized to begin the permitting process on installing fiber-optic networks in the City’s rights of way. The move is part of an effort to bring full fiber-optic network connectivity to Mesa and fulfill a “need for fast, reliable and affordable internet service,” the city said in an announcement.
Google Fiber announced it will bring its gigabit speed, fiber-to-the home internet network to Mesa on July 1 [bizjournals.com], making Mesa the first city in Arizona with Google Fiber.
At the time of the announcement, Google Fiber and New Jersey-based SiFi Networks were on the agenda for Mesa City Council. By Monday night, Ubiquity and Wyyerd joined the fold, resulting in four approved license agreements.