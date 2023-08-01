Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Sky Harbor's streak ends, passenger count dips below pre-pandemic levels

An airplane.jpg
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.<br/><br/>
An airplane.jpg
Posted at 8:43 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 11:43:03-04

For five straight months, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport reported more passengers than it did during the same period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the latest report from the Phoenix Aviation Department showed the region’s primary airport fell back below pre-Covid numbers in June.

According to the report issued Monday, a total of 3,817,142 passengers flew into or out of Sky Harbor in June, which was 5.5% higher than the total passenger count of June 2022, but down 12,870 passengers or 0.3% from June 2019.

Compared to June 2019, most airlines at Sky Harbor had more passengers in June 2023, except for American Airlines Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL), the largest carrier operating at Sky Harbor. American reported a passenger count of 1.5 million in June, down 14.8% from the 1.8 million reported in June 2019.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!