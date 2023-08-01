Sky Harbor's streak ends, passenger count dips below pre-pandemic levels

For five straight months, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport reported more passengers than it did during the same period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the latest report from the Phoenix Aviation Department showed the region’s primary airport fell back below pre-Covid numbers in June.

According to the report issued Monday, a total of 3,817,142 passengers flew into or out of Sky Harbor in June, which was 5.5% higher than the total passenger count of June 2022, but down 12,870 passengers or 0.3% from June 2019.

Compared to June 2019, most airlines at Sky Harbor had more passengers in June 2023, except for American Airlines Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL), the largest carrier operating at Sky Harbor. American reported a passenger count of 1.5 million in June, down 14.8% from the 1.8 million reported in June 2019.

