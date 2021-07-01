Sky Harbor’s passenger traffic almost back to 2019 levels

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is among the large commercial airports in country that are leading the recovery since the pandemic, with total passenger numbers in May nearly 90% of what they were in May 2019.

The region’s primary airport recorded 3,547,417 total passengers who either flew into or out of Sky Harbor during May, according to a June 30 report from the Phoenix Aviation Department. When compared to April 2019, passenger traffic was down 10.2 %, which is the closest Sky Harbor’s total passenger count has been to prepandemic levels.

When compared to the 584,283 people who went through Sky Harbor’s terminals in May 2020, the most recent numbers are a 507.1 % increase.

Getting back to near prepandemic levels is a huge win for the airport and its airlines.

Sky Harbor’s two largest carriers, American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), accounted for about 80% of the total passengers at Sky Harbor in May, with American clocking 1.5 million and Southwest recording 1.3 million total passengers. Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines Inc. (NYSE: UAL) had the third and fourth most passengers for the month respectively.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.