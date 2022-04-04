Sky Harbor's passenger count still below pre-Covid levels, but bond rating high

PHOENIX — Total passenger count at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is still below pre-pandemic levels, but the airport is doing good enough to keep its high bond rating.

This week the Phoenix Aviation Department released Sky Harbor passenger data for the month of February, which showed the region’s primary airport seeing numbers dip more than 13% compared to the same month before the pandemic.

In February, Sky Harbor recorded 3,287,473 total passengers either flying in or flying out of the airport. That is down from the 3,779,737 that went through the airport's terminals in February 2020, a month before the pandemic was declared in the United States.

When compared to February 2021, Sky Harbor’s numbers were up 83.4%.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.