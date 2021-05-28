Sky Harbor’s passenger count returning closer to pre-pandemic levels

PHOENIX — The latest passenger count data from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport shows that many more people are flying than a year ago. In fact, the numbers aren't too far off from pre-pandemic levels.

The region’s primary airport recorded 3,170,014 total passengers that either flew into or out of Sky Harbor during April, according to a May 27 report from the Phoenix Aviation Department. That’s a 1,023.2% increase from the 282,243 people who went through Sky Harbor’s terminals in April 2020, which was the lowest point for air travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When compared to April 2019, passenger traffic was down 20.7%, which is the closest Sky Harbor’s total passenger count has been to pre-pandemic levels.

April is usually one of the busier months at Sky Harbor with it being towards the end of the tourism season. This year 5.6% more people traveled through Sky Harbor’s terminals than did in March, which has historically been the busiest month of the year for the airport.

Read the full story at Phoenix Business Journal.