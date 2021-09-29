Sky Harbor sees a dip in passenger count with rise in COVID cases

PHOENIX — As the number of COVID-19 cases rose this summer, the number of passengers flying at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport dropped.

After reporting passenger levels in July that nearly matched 2019 numbers, a Sept. 28 report from the Phoenix Aviation Department showed that August’s total passenger count dropped below 2019 numbers again.

“There was a little softening in August compared to July because of the Delta variant, which impacted bookings” said Chad Makovsky , Phoenix’s aviation director.

The region’s primary airport recorded 3,397,608 total passengers who either flew into or out of Sky Harbor during August. When compared to August 2019, passenger traffic was down 7% or about 254,000 passengers. July 2021 passenger traffic was 99.7% of July 2019’s numbers.

Nonetheless, the August passenger count was 141% higher than the total passenger number of August 2020.

