Sky Harbor sees a dip in passenger count with rise in COVID cases

PHOENIX — As the number of COVID-19 cases rose this summer, the number of passengers flying at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport dropped.
After reporting passenger levels in July that nearly matched 2019 numbers, a Sept. 28 report from the Phoenix Aviation Department showed that August’s total passenger count dropped below 2019 numbers again.
“There was a little softening in August compared to July because of the Delta variant, which impacted bookings” said Chad Makovsky, Phoenix’s aviation director.
The region’s primary airport recorded 3,397,608 total passengers who either flew into or out of Sky Harbor during August. When compared to August 2019, passenger traffic was down 7% or about 254,000 passengers. July 2021 passenger traffic was 99.7% of July 2019’s numbers.
Nonetheless, the August passenger count was 141% higher than the total passenger number of August 2020.
