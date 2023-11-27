Sibling duo signs on as Pickleball Kingdom franchisee, plans more locations in Valley

Less than a year after he said he was exploring franchisees to expand the Pickleball Kingdom brand, Mike "Ace" Rodrigues has found a sibling duo to stretch its reach both locally and nationally.

Tim Hall III and Monya Mitchell, along with Mitchell's husband Erik, have signed a five-unit deal with Chandler-based Pickleball Kingdom to bring the concept to Denver and Orlando and expand the brand within Arizona. One location in the Tucson area is planned, with the team also eying two locations in the West Valley.

"Pickleball Kingdom continues its robust journey, committed to its goal of establishing a Kingdom in every major U.S. city," Rodrigues said in a statement. "Partnering with Monya and Tim forms the perfect partnership that we look for when awarding franchise deals. At the core of Pickleball Kingdom are family values and strong communities. Monya and Tim embody the essence of those virtues and we love that."

Hall, who is a Glendale resident and has been in the Valley since he attended Arizona State University in the late 1980s, said he and Mitchell will look at opportunities for locations from 30,000 to over 40,000 square feet that would include about 15 courts.

