Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Shuttered Glendale golf course site sold to Denver homebuilder for cash

The land is just north of Northern Avenue along 55th Avenue
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Glen Lakes land
Posted at 9:32 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 12:32:54-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Richmond American Homes of Arizona Inc. plopped down $28.64 million in cash to buy land that was once home to a golf course in Glendale.

Selling the land, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC, was Towne Development Inc., which paid $6.5 million to the city of Glendale in 2019 after the city shuttered the Glen Lakes Golf Course — despite a group of petitioners fighting to save the golf course.

Scottsdale-based brokerage Nathan & Associates Inc. had represented the city in that 36-acre transaction, and also represented the buyer and seller in this most recent transaction that closed April 11.

The brokers involved in the deal include Nate Nathan, Courtney Buck, Dan Baldwin and Ryan Duncan.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo