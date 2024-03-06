Watch Now
Serrano’s to close downtown Chandler restaurant; property listed for sale

The long-time East Valley hot spot is closing after more than 40 years in business
Posted at 8:56 AM, Mar 06, 2024
CHANDLER, AZ — Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants will close its downtown Chandler location on June 1, and it has listed the property for sale.

The Serrano’s family, which has operated the restaurant chain in the Valley for 44 years, said in a March 5 announcement that the Chandler location, at 141 S. Arizona Ave., is one of its largest restaurants and is quite costly to run on a day-to-day basis.

“As the oldest family-owned business in Chandler, we did not make this decision lightly,” Ric Serrano, CEO of Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants, said in a statement. “This particular location is the only one we own outright. With the influx of new restaurants downtown, we’ve seen a decline in business over the past few years, and with more than 13,000 square feet, it’s also our most expensive restaurant to operate.”

