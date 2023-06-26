Pronto: Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants to reopen Tempe location with new look and name

In the coming weeks, Serrano's Mexican Restaurants will be able to serve its signature bean dip to new and longtime customers in its fifth location.

The new spot, which will be called Pronto by Serrano's, will be at 6440 S. Rural Road in Tempe. The site will be familiar to Serrano's customers as it once was the restaurant's second location, which opened in 1985. The family closed the restaurant, which was the smallest at 4,300 square feet, in November 2020 to spread employees across the other locations because staffing was a challenge at the time.

"Now it's time to reopen and we've done a complete renovation," said Ric Serrano, president and CEO of Serrano's Mexican Restaurants. "Although they know the concept has changed, it's still in the same place but it certainly looks different."

Serrano's expects to hold a soft opening later this month for Pronto before throwing a grand opening party in the middle of July.

