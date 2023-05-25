Watch Now
Semiconductor supplier expands, adds chemical warehouse in Casa Grande

The development represents a $10 million to $14 million investment and is expected to be operational by mid-2024
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 13:00:49-04

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Chemical Strategies Inc. is expanding with a new location south of Phoenix in the Central Arizona Commerce Park.

The company plans to develop a new 70,000 to 100,000-square-foot industrial building for chemical distribution and third-party logistics in Casa Grande, near the northeast corner of Burris and Peters roads.

It represents a $10 million to $14 million investment and is expected to be operational by mid-2024, the company said.

The Anthem-based chemical distributor supports the semiconductor, aerospace and defense industries and said its new facility will help support the growing semiconductor industry in Arizona.

It joins several other semiconductor-related companies that have also decided to expand in Casa Grande to support Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

