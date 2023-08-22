Semiconductor supplier ASM America buys land in north Scottsdale corporate corridor

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A highly visible parcel of land along Loop 101 in north Scottsdale is under new ownership.

Last week, ASM America Inc., the Phoenix-based U.S. arm of an international semiconductor equipment supplier, purchased nearly 24 acres near the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Loop 101, according to real estate database Vizzda.

ASM America bought the land for more than $33 million, which amounts to more than $1.38 million an acre, from Hayden Loop 101 Investors LLC, an entity connected to Scottsdale-based De Rito Partners Development and Van Tuyl Cos., according to the Arizona Corporation Commission.

