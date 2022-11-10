Semiconductor giant could be planning another $12B investment in Phoenix, reports say

A Wall Street Journal report said Wednesday that chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. could be planning a multibillion-dollar expansion in Phoenix in addition to what it's already planning to build.

TSMC plans to announce in the coming months that it will build a "cutting-edge" semiconductor factory, or fab, north of Phoenix, according to people who spoke with the Wall Street Journal and are familiar with the expansion plans.

The investment is also expected to be similar to the initial $12 billion that the company committed to two years ago, the report said. The expanded facility would manufacture 3-nanometer transistors, which the report said are some of the tiniest and lightning-fast currently possible.

The Phoenix Business Journal reported last year that TSMC's first phase, which was announced in late 2020, will be worth $12 billion, and that the final investment in the facility, now under construction, will be even larger, potentially worth about $35 billion. The first phase of that fab is the largest foreign direct investment in the state’s history.

