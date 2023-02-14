Semiconductor chemical supplier begins construction on West Valley warehouse

PHOENIX — Graycor Construction Co. is building a new chemical warehouse for semiconductor supplier Rinchem Co. LLC in the Phoenix metro.

The new 123,516-square-foot warehouse in Surprise will be the third Valley facility for Rinchem, which has one of the largest networks of chemical and gas distribution centers globally and handles more than 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases per year.

“Expanding Rinchem’s footprint in Arizona awards us the ability to continue to position ourselves to support both the chemical and semiconductor manufacturers’ expansions,” said Matt Jensen, Rinchem's vice president of warehousing operations.

It is being constructed on 21 acres at the northwest corner of Dysart Road and Summit Parkway near a fast-growing industrial center with employers such as manufacturer Japan-based IRIS USA and Amazon. It also sits adjacent to a large site that was previously slated for a new Carvana inspection facility but was recently sold to an industrial developer.

