See how Phoenix plans to allocate $198 million from American Rescue Plan

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix will receive about $396 million, paid in two equal installments, from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed in March, aimed to help combat the economic and social impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At its policy session Tuesday, the Phoenix City Council approved the strategic plan for how the first installment, $198 million, will be allocated.

“This plan takes care of our residents, from the youngest to the most senior,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. “Businesses are still hurting from the effects of the Covid recession. We will help them get back on their feet. Older adults will be able to receive healthy food and dementia care, and children will have access to technology to help them learn and activities to keep them engaged after school.”

The lion’s share of the money, $143 million, will be allocated for “community investment,” which covers a wide variety of issues and areas that will receive funding.

From that $143 million, the council allocated $40 million to Phoenix arts, business and employee assistance programs, which includes $15 million for workforce training, $10 million for apprenticeship programs and $8 million for micro and small business assistance for those that have been impacted by Covid-19 and light rail development. The move also allocates $1 million for the artists to work program to contract artists for projects.

