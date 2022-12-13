Sedona 'crown jewel' parcel sold in record $20M all-cash deal after years of troubled efforts

SEDONA, AZ — A 40.1-acre parcel of undeveloped land in Sedona sold for a record $20 million.

The City of Sedona purchased the Sedona Cultural Park in an all-cash deal after its city council voted unanimously to purchase the property, which can be accessed from Highway 89A and Cultural Park Place.

The parcel includes the Georgia Frontiere Performing Arts Pavilion, formerly a 5,500-seat amphitheater that hosted several big concerts, including Norah Jones.

The amphitheater was only open between 2000 and 2003 when financial troubles hit, said Tod Christensen, an agent with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

