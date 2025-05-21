Scottsdale's millionaire population soars, outpacing global wealth hubs

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale is adding millionaires at a higher rate than just about every other city in the world.

By last year, Scottsdale’s total population included 14,800 millionaires, which was 125% more than a decade earlier — a growth rate ahead of every city in the world except Shenzhen, China.

That is according to Henley & Partners’ recently released list of the World’s Fastest Growing Wealth Hubs, which measured the percent change in millionaires between 2014 and 2024. That list is itself connected with the London-based consulting firm’s World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2025.

