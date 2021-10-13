Scottsdale restaurant owner dies from COVID-19

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Paul Keeler, a longtime restaurateur in the Scottsdale area, died Oct. 9 due to complications from COVID-19.

The Keeler Hospitality Group, which he founded and was the CEO of, announced his death Tuesday afternoon.

Through Keeler Hospitality Group, Keeler worked as a consultant for the restaurant and hospitality industries. Before starting his own company in 2007, Keeler had worked in the restaurant business since the 1970s.

In Dec. 1999, Keeler was named vice president of food and beverage for Hilton Hotels Corp., where he oversaw the strategic planning for food and beverage operations at more than 3,000 hotels.

With Keeler Hospitality Group, Keeler owned and operated several restaurants over the years including Liberty Station Tavern, which has locations in the Terravita and DC Ranch neighborhoods in Scottsdale and in Madison, Wisconsin. Keeler also owned a steakhouse in Nebraska called Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops.

