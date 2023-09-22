Scottsdale resort plays role in Hyatt’s expanded luxury footprint

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Hyatt Hotels Corp. has made strategic plans to grow its luxury and lifestyle brand footprint, and the multimillion-dollar renovation of a Scottsdale property is playing a role in that growth.

Chicago-based Hyatt (NYSE: H), announced this week that is has a pipeline of more than 30 planned luxury hotels and resorts in the Americas that will open by 2025. This pipeline continues the concentrated effort the company has put into the high-end space over the past few years.

Over the past five years, Hyatt has doubled its number of luxury rooms, tripled the number of resort rooms, and quadrupled the number of lifestyle rooms. Luxury, lifestyle, and resort hotels now make up more than 40% of Hyatt's portfolio.

Hyatt is trying to increase those opportunities across the U.S. with its new projects, including its Scottsdale resort.

