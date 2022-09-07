Scottsdale resident and former NFL QB Jim McMahon on why he launched a cannabis company

Playing football isn’t easy on the body. Just ask Jim McMahon, the famed former NFL quarterback, now a Scottsdale resident.

During McMahon’s career, which included a Super Bowl win with the Chicago Bears, he got beat up quite a bit and used prescription drugs to treat the chronic pain and arthritis caused by his playing career. Like so many others, McMahon became addicted to the pills and at one point was taking 100 Percocet pills a month.

The pills, he said, almost killed him. But McMahon credited cannabis for helping him overcome the painkiller habit.

McMahon, along with two other former NFL players and cannabis activists Kyle Turley and Eben Britton, are using their stories of consuming marijuana instead of prescription pills to deal with pain caused by playing professional football to market their new cannabis company.

