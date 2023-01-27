Scottsdale real estate firm HomeSmart acquires Georgia brokerage with 2K agents

Scottsdale-based HomeSmart has acquired Solid Source Real Estate Cos., an Atlanta-based brokerage with nearly 2,000 agents. It's the second time in the past two years that the firm has made a major acquisition of a Georgia brokerage and is Homesmart's third major acquisition since 2021.

This deal brings HomeSmart's agent count to 4,047 and adds a sales volume of $4.55 billion in Georgia.

HomeSmart Founder and CEO Matt Widdows said HomeSmart now has more than 25,000 agents across more than 200 offices in 49 states.

Last spring, HomeSmart submitted paperwork to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering and a Nasdaq listing. At the time, a who's who of bankers had lined up to underwrite the offering: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., DA Davidson & Co., and Stephens Inc.

