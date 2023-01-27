Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Scottsdale real estate firm HomeSmart acquires Georgia brokerage with 2K agents

HomeSmart.jpg
Provided by HomeSmart/Joseph James
Scottsale-based HomeSmart is on a buying spree nationwide.
HomeSmart.jpg
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 10:55:04-05

Scottsdale-based HomeSmart has acquired Solid Source Real Estate Cos., an Atlanta-based brokerage with nearly 2,000 agents. It's the second time in the past two years that the firm has made a major acquisition of a Georgia brokerage and is Homesmart's third major acquisition since 2021.

This deal brings HomeSmart's agent count to 4,047 and adds a sales volume of $4.55 billion in Georgia.

HomeSmart Founder and CEO Matt Widdows said HomeSmart now has more than 25,000 agents across more than 200 offices in 49 states.

Last spring, HomeSmart submitted paperwork to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering and a Nasdaq listing. At the time, a who's who of bankers had lined up to underwrite the offering: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., DA Davidson & Co., and Stephens Inc.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get all the resources, tips, and tools you need to sort the facts from misinformation.