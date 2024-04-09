Scottsdale Plaza Resort sells to private real estate investment firm for $124M

The Scottsdale Plaza Resort, one of the largest hospitality properties in the Valley, has been sold.

Trinity Investments, a private real estate investment firm with a primary focus on hotels and resorts, purchased the resort. It was sold by a partnership between premier hospitality management company Highgate and Boston-based real estate private equity firm Rockpoint Group.

The $124.3 million transaction closed April 4, according to real estate database Vizzda LLC.

The property is located at 7200 N. Scottsdale Road in Paradise Valley.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.