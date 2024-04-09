Scottsdale Plaza Resort sells to private real estate investment firm for $124M

The Scottsdale Plaza Resort, one of the largest hospitality properties in the Valley, has been sold.
Trinity Investments, a private real estate investment firm with a primary focus on hotels and resorts, purchased the resort. It was sold by a partnership between premier hospitality management company Highgate and Boston-based real estate private equity firm Rockpoint Group.
The $124.3 million transaction closed April 4, according to real estate database Vizzda LLC.
The property is located at 7200 N. Scottsdale Road in Paradise Valley.