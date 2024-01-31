Scottsdale now the nation's best city for jobs, new report finds

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The results of a recent survey of cities across the U.S. show Scottsdale is the best place for job seekers.

Scottsdale came out on top in WalletHub’s 182-city list of the Best Cities for Jobs for 2024 published earlier this month. Tempe also made the top 20 on the list, ranking No. 13, and Chandler was just shy of the top 25, at No. 26.

Other Valley municipalities to appear in the top 100 were Phoenix at No. 37, Gilbert at No. 48, Mesa at No. 56, Glendale at No. 74 and Peoria at No. 114. Tucson also appeared at No. 120 as the only other statewide representative.

Scottsdale came out ahead of four other high-growth metros across the country: Tampa, Florida; Salt Lake City; Columbia, Maryland; and Austin, Texas.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.