Scottsdale master-planned community developer to build luxury homes in Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ — Scottsdale-based Symmetry Cos. is expanding its homebuilding division to Prescott.

Plans call for building semi-custom residences at Talking Rock Ranch, with homes starting at $1.55 million.

Floorplans will range from 2,700 to more than 4,200 square feet.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

In 2013, Symmetry gained two-thirds interest in the 3,600-acre Talking Rock Ranch master-planned community, with Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments Inc. maintaining one-third of the project.

Since then, the partners have invested more than $27 million into the master-planned community that is 20 miles north of Prescott and south of Sedona.

By 2016, Symmetry Cos. launched its homebuilding division, Symmetry Homes, which is building luxury residences at its 640-acre Pine Canyon master-planned community in Flagstaff.

Read more from the Business Journal.