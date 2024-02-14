Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Scottsdale man embezzled funds to pay for private Eagles concert at his home. He's already gone to prison

50-year-old David Allen Harbour was sentenced to eight years in federal prison
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Gavel generic
Posted at 8:59 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 10:59:26-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — David Allen Harbour, 50, of Scottsdale, faces eight years in federal prison after recently being sentenced following a guilty verdict last year related to crimes involving wire fraud and transactional money laundering.

Harbour was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes.

At the Jan. 30 sentencing, the judge specifically increased Harbour’s sentence for his alleged efforts at tampering with witnesses prior to trial by paying or attempting to pay them off in exchange for not testifying against him. Upon his release from prison, Harbour will be subject to three years' of probation, according to the sentencing documents.

After a five-week trial that ended March 2, 2023, a jury convicted Harbour on wire fraud and money laundering charges. Less than a week later, he pleaded guilty to evading more than $4 million in owed taxes.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61