Scottsdale man embezzled funds to pay for private Eagles concert at his home. He's already gone to prison

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — David Allen Harbour, 50, of Scottsdale, faces eight years in federal prison after recently being sentenced following a guilty verdict last year related to crimes involving wire fraud and transactional money laundering.

Harbour was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes.

At the Jan. 30 sentencing, the judge specifically increased Harbour’s sentence for his alleged efforts at tampering with witnesses prior to trial by paying or attempting to pay them off in exchange for not testifying against him. Upon his release from prison, Harbour will be subject to three years' of probation, according to the sentencing documents.

After a five-week trial that ended March 2, 2023, a jury convicted Harbour on wire fraud and money laundering charges. Less than a week later, he pleaded guilty to evading more than $4 million in owed taxes.

