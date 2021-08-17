Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Scottsdale luxury condo tower sells out quickly; construction begins on next tower

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by Optima
Optima condos.jpg
Posted at 9:32 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 12:32:50-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The latest tower within Optima's $500 million Optima Kierland development in Scottsdale has completely sold out at a record pace — and construction is underway on the next project.

The 205-unit luxury condo tower at 7180 Optima Kierland is now among the fastest-selling condominium towers in the country, said David Hovey Jr., president, COO and principal architect of Scottsdale-based Optima.

Sales of the 205-unit condominium tower began in January 2019, with the last one selling this month, he said.

7180 Optima Kierland is larger with larger floor plans overall, and took six months less time to sell out than 7120 Optima Kierland.

And now that the latest condominium tower has sold out, Hovey has broken ground on 7190 Optima Kierland. This 216-unit luxury apartment tower represents the fifth and final residential tower at the Optima Kierland development.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV