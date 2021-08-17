Scottsdale luxury condo tower sells out quickly; construction begins on next tower

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The latest tower within Optima's $500 million Optima Kierland development in Scottsdale has completely sold out at a record pace — and construction is underway on the next project.

The 205-unit luxury condo tower at 7180 Optima Kierland is now among the fastest-selling condominium towers in the country, said David Hovey Jr. , president, COO and principal architect of Scottsdale-based Optima.

Sales of the 205-unit condominium tower began in January 2019, with the last one selling this month, he said.

7180 Optima Kierland is larger with larger floor plans overall, and took six months less time to sell out than 7120 Optima Kierland.

And now that the latest condominium tower has sold out, Hovey has broken ground on 7190 Optima Kierland. This 216-unit luxury apartment tower represents the fifth and final residential tower at the Optima Kierland development.

