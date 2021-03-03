Scottsdale hotel becomes first Arizona property in Marriott’s Tribute portfolio

An Old Town Scottsdale hotel that recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation became the first hospitality property in Arizona to join Marriott International Inc.’s Tribute Portfolio.

Hotel Adeline, which is owned by Beverly Hills, California-based ESI Ventures, is the latest property to become part of Marriott’s growing collection of independent hotels in the Tribute Portfolio vertical, according to an announcement from the owner.

The hotel at 5101 N. Scottsdale Road was originally built in the 1960s and has carried a number of flags over the years. In October 2016, New Orleans-based HRI Lodging LLC, took control of the property and renamed it from the Days Hotel to the Scottsdale Inn. In May 2017, HRI closed on the hotel and started the $13 million renovation . Once completed in 2018, the property opened as Hotel Adeline .

By becoming a Tribute Portfolio hotel, Hotel Adeline is able to keep its independent feel but enjoys Marriott’s booking services, as well as Marriott’s frequent guest points program, which could help attract more repeat customers, according to an announcement.

