Scottsdale hospitality company leverages AI to help people make social connections

A Scottsdale-based entertainment startup is leveraging artificial intelligence to change how people socialize, network and date.

Gatzby's technology works with AI to forge social connections at the company's events by matching attendees on a personal, professional, platonic or even a romantic level based on interests and preferences.

Attendees who wish to be matched with others at Gatzby's events are asked to fill out a form with questions about hobbies, favorite music, memorable moments, professional experience and qualities they are seeking in a friend or partner, among other things.

From there, the company's technology "plugs into AI" to scan the internet and determine how and why two people would be compatible, said Aspen Gatz, founder and CEO of Gatzby's.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.