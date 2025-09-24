Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Scottsdale Fashion Square’s latest renovation project to start in early 2026

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Palm Court.jpg
Posted

Macerich Co., the real estate investment trust that owns and operates Scottsdale Fashion Square, said Tuesday it will start an enhancement project for the expansive gathering space known as the Palm Court on the lowest level of the mall.

The Palm Court enhancement is the latest renovation project for Scottsdale Fashion Square, which is not only one of the top retail centers owned by Macerich, but one of the top-performing malls in the country.

“Scottsdale Fashion Square is a consistent leader in our portfolio and we’re committed to continuing to raise the bar for shoppers and retailers alike,” Kim Choukalas, Macerich’s senior vice president of leasing, said in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen