Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Scottsdale developer to redevelop shuttered Queen Creek golf course into houses, apartments

items.[0].image.alt
Diversified Partners
Queen Creek site plan.png
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 11:01:10-05

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A shuttered golf course in Queen Creek at Ironwood and Ocotillo roads will be redeveloped into houses and apartments after being purchased by a Scottsdale developer.

According to real estate database Vizzda, Diversified Partners bought the Links at Queen Creek golf course for a total of $16.8 million, and sold a portion of the property, 48 acres, to Tri Pointe Homes for $12.5 million. The companies plan to develop single-family homes, apartments and single-family build-to-rent homes on the property. The purchases closed on Dec. 1.

Diversified Partners bought the site from a partnership between Fortis Development and Cornerstone Realty and Development, according to Vizzda. In 2018, that group had planned to redevelop the golf course into a mixed-use project that would have included a hotel site, apartment units, entertainment, dining, retail and fitness, and 50 acres of single-family residential lots.

In total, the new redevelopment of the former golf course is expected to cost $750 million. The property totals 106 acres, and the site will keep some of the golf course amenities, including the lake.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cardinals to face Rams in Monday Night Football after loss to Seahawks