Scottsdale developer to redevelop shuttered Queen Creek golf course into houses, apartments

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A shuttered golf course in Queen Creek at Ironwood and Ocotillo roads will be redeveloped into houses and apartments after being purchased by a Scottsdale developer.

According to real estate database Vizzda, Diversified Partners bought the Links at Queen Creek golf course for a total of $16.8 million, and sold a portion of the property, 48 acres, to Tri Pointe Homes for $12.5 million. The companies plan to develop single-family homes, apartments and single-family build-to-rent homes on the property. The purchases closed on Dec. 1.

Diversified Partners bought the site from a partnership between Fortis Development and Cornerstone Realty and Development, according to Vizzda. In 2018, that group had planned to redevelop the golf course into a mixed-use project that would have included a hotel site, apartment units, entertainment, dining, retail and fitness, and 50 acres of single-family residential lots.

In total, the new redevelopment of the former golf course is expected to cost $750 million. The property totals 106 acres, and the site will keep some of the golf course amenities, including the lake.

