Scottsdale developer joins Disney to create a storybook neighborhood

For Disney fans for whom theme parks, vacation resorts, ocean cruises, and travel tours aren’t enough, the Walt Disney Co. has teamed up with a Scottsdale developer as it launches a new business to build neighborhoods for them to live in year-round.

The Walt Disney Co. has announced that it will be collaborating with Scottsdale's DMB Development — a developer of large-scale planned communities — on the first neighborhood from Storyliving by Disney, master-planned communities with the Burbank, California-based conglomerate’s signature amenities, attention to detail and other special touches.

The first such neighborhood, called Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage in the Palm Springs area of California, the company said, highlighting founder Walt Disney’s home-ownership in the area. Disney (NYSE: DIS) added that it is exploring additional locations in the U.S. for future development.

“As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.