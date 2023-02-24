Watch Now
Scottsdale developer Greenlight to bring thousands of affordable housing units to Arizona

The nearly $700 million investment will bring almost 3,700 affordable apartment units to metro Phoenix and Tucson
Nearly 4,000 affordable apartment units are under construction or in the pipeline in metro Phoenix and Tucson.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Feb 24, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Greenlight Communities is investing $697 million to build 3,686 affordable apartment units in metro Phoenix and Tucson.

The Scottsdale-based developer has 14 communities in the Valley in various stages of development — that's in addition to the five communities it already has built and sold.

Plans call for breaking ground in April on Cabana North Valley, a 159-unit community at 33455 N. Valley Parkway in Phoenix, and Cabana Aldea, a 257-unit community at 9910 W. Montebello in Glendale.

Two others, the 336-unit Cabana Bullard in Goodyear and the 250-unit Cabana Southern in Mesa are under construction.

Another 196-unit community Called Cortaro is under construction in Pima County, adding to Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit community that represents Greenlight's debut into the Tucson market last year.

