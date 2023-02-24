Scottsdale developer Greenlight to bring thousands of affordable housing units to Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Greenlight Communities is investing $697 million to build 3,686 affordable apartment units in metro Phoenix and Tucson.

The Scottsdale-based developer has 14 communities in the Valley in various stages of development — that's in addition to the five communities it already has built and sold.

Plans call for breaking ground in April on Cabana North Valley, a 159-unit community at 33455 N. Valley Parkway in Phoenix, and Cabana Aldea, a 257-unit community at 9910 W. Montebello in Glendale.

Two others, the 336-unit Cabana Bullard in Goodyear and the 250-unit Cabana Southern in Mesa are under construction.

Another 196-unit community Called Cortaro is under construction in Pima County, adding to Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit community that represents Greenlight's debut into the Tucson market last year.

