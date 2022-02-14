Scottsdale Community College's next president named

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Maricopa County Community College District has named the next president for Scottsdale Community College.

Eric Leshinskie — who has been serving as the interim executive vice chancellor and provost of the MCCCD, and was previously the vice president of academic affairs at Paradise Valley Community College — was selected after a nationwide search that involved extensive community input, the district said.

He will step into his new role starting July 1.

MCCCD Interim Chancellor called Leshinskie “an advocate for our students” and said he will be a great addition to Scottsdale’s community.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.