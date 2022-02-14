Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Scottsdale Community College's next president named

items.[0].image.alt
Dasi Danzig/handout
Leshinskie.png
Posted at 8:49 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 10:49:51-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Maricopa County Community College District has named the next president for Scottsdale Community College.

Eric Leshinskie — who has been serving as the interim executive vice chancellor and provost of the MCCCD, and was previously the vice president of academic affairs at Paradise Valley Community College — was selected after a nationwide search that involved extensive community input, the district said.

He will step into his new role starting July 1.

MCCCD Interim Chancellor called Leshinskie “an advocate for our students” and said he will be a great addition to Scottsdale’s community.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bridging the Education Gap in Arizona in every newscast Wednesday on ABC15