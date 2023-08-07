Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Scottsdale brunch spot The Eleanor takes over former dry cleaner space

the-eleanor.jpg
The Eleanor
the-eleanor.jpg
Posted at 10:56 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 13:56:47-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A new Scottsdale brunch restaurant called The Eleanor is set to open in September in a space formerly occupied by Scottsdale Dry Cleaners.

The restaurant, which will focus on breakfast and lunch with both full-service and grab-and-go options, is at 3207 N. Hayden Road, just south of Osborn Road in south Scottsdale.

The owner of the building and developer of the project – Clayton Cos. – brought on Scottsdale-based Aline Architecture Concepts to transform the space into a mid-century inspired restaurant.

Directly across from this space is a new lunch and dinner restaurant that is not-yet-named also being developed by Clayton. It will be opening in the spring of 2024.

Read more of this article from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!