Scottsdale brunch spot The Eleanor takes over former dry cleaner space

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A new Scottsdale brunch restaurant called The Eleanor is set to open in September in a space formerly occupied by Scottsdale Dry Cleaners.

The restaurant, which will focus on breakfast and lunch with both full-service and grab-and-go options, is at 3207 N. Hayden Road, just south of Osborn Road in south Scottsdale.

The owner of the building and developer of the project – Clayton Cos. – brought on Scottsdale-based Aline Architecture Concepts to transform the space into a mid-century inspired restaurant.

Directly across from this space is a new lunch and dinner restaurant that is not-yet-named also being developed by Clayton. It will be opening in the spring of 2024.

