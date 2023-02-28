Scottsdale-based Wildflower to renovate seven restaurants in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Wildflower, the Scottsdale-based eatery known for its freshly baked bread, will be spending a total of $3 million this year updating and renovating seven of its restaurants across the state.

The company said the upgrades – which will include new tables, booths, chairs and new bakery displays – are part of its “continual effort” to provide the most updated amenities to its guests.

“For more than 25 years, Wildflower has been committed to putting our guests first,” Louis Basile, Wildflower founder and owner, said in a statement. “Reinvestment in our restaurants with new, updated amenities demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our loyal guests by continuing to deliver the best experience possible.”

Wildflower’s location at Sonora Village in North Scottsdale was the first to be renovated.

